Music for the Week: Fourth of July concerts and more.

Saturday, July 4

Celebrate July 4th with the best of local live music! At 1 p.m., Brian & Rosie bring their duo set to Applewood Winery, 82 Four Corners Road, while the Brotherhood Band kicks off their afternoon set at Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Highway Bypass. Kyle Hancharick performs an acoustic classic rock and pop set at Clearview Vineyard & Winery, 35 Clearview Lane, at 2 p.m., while the TeeVee Allstars take the stage at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Road. At 4:30 p.m., back at Applewood Winery, John Irizarry performs a solo set, while High Noon brings country tunes to Tin Barn Brewing at 6 p.m. Close out the night at Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, with a set by Crash Taylor at 8 p.m.

Sunday, July 5

Mike Holmes brings his melodies to Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court, for a brunch set starting at 1 p.m.

At 2 p.m., Parisi & Dutcher deliver classic rock and pop tunes at Clearview Vineyard & Winery, Joe Benoit performs at Applewood Winery, The Classics bring favorite covers to Warwick Valley Winery, and the Tony Vee Duo performs at Fence Road Farm Brewery, 11 Fence Road.

Back at Last Whisky Bar, William Hinck plays an acoustic set at 3 p.m.

At the same time, Glenmere Brewing Company, 55 Maple Ave., hosts the Oxford Station Duo, offering up folk rock, classic country, and Americana, while Sugar Beats takes over at Tin Barn Brewing.

Tuesday, July 7

At 7 p.m. at the Howard Cultural Center, 477 Main Street, Beacon, the Lyra Music artist concert kicks off with selections including Korngold’s Much Ado About Nothing Suite, Op. 11; Debussy’s Sonata for Cello and Piano, L. 135; and Tchaikovsky’s Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 50.

Wednesday, July 8

Danny C’s TGIW summer concert series kicks off at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, with a set by Vera & The Force.

Later, at 6:30 p.m., catch a blues jam session hosted by Jerry Scaringe at Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Ave.

Thursday, July 9

Felix and the Cats return to the stage at Blue Arrow Farm at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., don’t miss the Songwriters Collective Jam at Cove Castle or Kevin McCabe at Last Whisky Bar.

Friday, July 10

All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Road, welcomes Lisa Pellegrino for an intimate set at 5 p.m.

At 6 p.m., OC5 brings their pop and rock tunes to Tin Barn Brewing, while The Launch, a Queen, Styx, and Boston tribute, takes the stage at Blue Arrow Farm.

At 7 p.m., the Christine Santelli Band rocks Cove Castle, while Popa Chubby brings the blues to Meadow Blues at the same time.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.