Music for the Week: Experience a variety of sounds across the region.

Saturday, May 9

Start your afternoon at 2 p.m. across the region. At Clearview Vineyard & Winery, 35 Clearview Lane, 6 Degrees plays classic rock and pop tunes; at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Road., Total Rewind brings the best nostalgic covers; and at the Goshen Public Library and Historical Society, 322 Main Street, enjoy a free Music Connects Us concert by Warwick singer-songwriter Kyle Hancharick.

Kicking off at 5 p.m., Free Shrimp brings fun energy, rock, and horns to Pennings Farm Market’s Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94 S.

At 7 p.m., Dueling Pianos brings their engaging show to Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Highway Bypass. At the same time, Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, welcomes Psycho Circus, a KISS tribute band complete with timeless covers, costumes, and attitude!

The Garrett Gardener Trio performs a bluesy set at the Last Whisky Bar starting at 8 p.m., while Almost Queen takes over the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 231 Creamery Pond Road., for an iconic tribute show. Tickets are available on their website.

Closing out the night at 9 p.m., Identity Crisis brings their genre-spanning rock covers to the Captain’s Table, 547 NY-17M.

Sunday, May 10- Mother’s Day

JP Conques brings an easygoing set of classic rock, country, and pop tunes to Clearview Vineyard at 2 p.m., while Hillbilly Parade delivers a special Mother’s Day set at Warwick Valley Winery.

Ben Clark stops by Warwick Valley Winery for a solo set at 3 p.m., while Strings Attached brings their popular classic rock and pop covers to Tin Barn Brewing.

Starting at 4 p.m., Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, hosts Whiskey Crossing for an afternoon of country favorites.

Wednesday, May 13

Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Avenue, welcomes Garrett Gardener, a New Jersey singer, multi-instrumentalist, and producer, for a special Blues Jam Session at 6:30 p.m.



Thursday, May 14

Felix and the Cats bring their covers and good energy to Blue Arrow Farm at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., head to Trail’s End Taphouse, 1197 NY-17A, for their open mic night, perfect for showcasing your skills or enjoying local talent.



Friday, May 15

All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Road, Goshen, welcomes Hec Vito for an intimate set at 5 p.m.

Blue Arrow Farm hosts Uncle Shoehorn’s Spring Grateful Dead Invitational at 6 p.m. At the same time, the Tangent Trio kicks off their set of classic cover favorites in the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, while the Moonshine Creek Trio brings their bluegrass to Trail’s End Taphouse at 6:30 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Nailed Shutt delivers an engaging acoustic set at the Last Whisky Bar.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.