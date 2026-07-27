Music for the Week: Enjoy performances from Tangent, Tom Clancy, Pynk Floid and more

Saturday, Aug. 1

The Lakeside Farmers Market at Greenwood Lake Winstanley Park, 133 Windermere Ave., welcomes Rob Gorny for an acoustic set starting at 10:30 a.m.

Celebrate Pennings Farm Market’s 40th Anniversary Party starting at 12 p.m., 161 State Route 94 S. Enjoy a full day lineup of music, including favorites like JP Conques at the Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike; Tangent 2-5 p.m. in the Beer Garden; Black Dirt Bandits 5-8 p.m. at the Cidery; and Brotherhood 8-11 p.m. for the afterparty in the Market.

At 1 p.m. at Applewood Winery, 82 Four Corners Rd., Sean O’Flynn performs an acoustic set.

At 2 p.m., The Arborline brings folk favorites to Clearview Vineyard & Winery, 35 Clearview Lane, while the popular Cash & Country Music Festival + NY Whiskey Weekend begins at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Rd.

Back at Applewood Winery, Lisa Pomerantz begins her set at 4:30 p.m.

The Captain’s Table, 547 NY-17M, hosts The Al’s for a set of pop-rock tunes at 6 p.m., and at the Railroad Green in Warwick, Uncle Stump takes the stage with his “mad funk” jam tunes at 7 p.m.

Later at 8 p.m., the Bendy Bros (feat. Antoine Cara) play the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, while the County One Band performs at the Fence Road Farm Brewery, 13 Fence Rd.

Sunday, Aug. 2

Enjoy brunch at the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., with a set by Tom Clancy at 1 p.m.

At 2 p.m., Santa Barbara brings their pop and classic rock favorites to Clearview Vineyard, while the Cash & Country Music Festival + NY Whiskey Weekend continues its second day at Warwick Valley Winery.

At the same time, Nick DeLear delivers a solo set at Fence Road Farm Brewery for the afternoon. Meanwhile, Stereo Mike’s (Michael Gailie of Tangent & John Irizarry of Generation Jones) perform at Applewood Winery.

Mark Sganga brings his fingerstyle guitar to the Last Whisky Bar at 3 p.m., while Mychal Kelly plays a set at Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94 S.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

At 1:30 p.m., singer-songwriter Eli Lev makes a stop at the Suffern Free Library, 210 Lafayette Ave., Suffern, for an afternoon set.

At 4 p.m., Danny C’s TGIW Summer Concert series kicks off at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., with a rockin’ set by The Foster Children.

Later at 6 p.m., the Steve Kaiser Duo brings their tunes to the Captain’s Table.

Thursday, Aug. 6

The Captain’s Table hosts Philip Anthony for a solo set at 6 p.m.

At the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, enjoy a special performance of Disney’s popular Moana Jr. at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

Rob Janos kicks off another Thursday night set at 7 p.m. at the Last Whisky Bar.

Friday, Aug. 7

All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Rd., presents Lexi Weege for an intimate set at 5 p.m.

Pennings kicks off their first Clam ‘n Jam in the Beer Garden at 5 p.m., featuring local favorite Moonshine Creek, with a $5 cover charge.

At 7 p.m., Cove Castle features ‘Pynk Floid’ for a set of cover tunes, and Dave Keyes stops by Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Ave., for a set of blues, soul and rock & roll.

Also at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, catch a showing of Godspell; tickets available on their website.

At the Last Whisky Bar, end the night with a set by Generation Jones at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.