Music for the Week: Enjoy outdoor concerts and more.

Saturday, July 11

Kick off the day at 10:30 a.m. at the Lakeside Farmers Market, 133 Windermere Ave., with a set by James D’Orazio.

At 2 p.m., Sean O’Flynn brings acoustic classic rock and pop to Clearview Vineyard & Winery, 35 Clearview Lane, while John Irizarry performs at Applewood Winery, 82 Four Corners Road. At the same time, Mark Sganga delivers his fingerstyle guitar playing at Fence Road Farm Brewery, 11 Fence Road, and Worm Farm returns to the stage at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Road.

Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Highway Bypass, hosts Ladies of the ‘80s for a high-energy, nostalgic show at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the Ryan Marks Band brings jams to Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, and “Little Momma” – Heather Hardy and the Boys stop by the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court.

Also at 7 p.m., the Howard Cultural Center, 477 Main St., Beacon, hosts the Lyra Music Young Artists, Ella Chan, Jake Cheon, Daphne Connole, Lucero Diaz, Willa Hansen-Kohn, Emily Hau, Christopher Lee, Yan Ki Liang, and Yu Huan, performing piano trios by Beethoven, Coleridge-Taylor, Mendelssohn, Schubert, Clara Schumann, and Turina.

Just half an hour later, the Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave., hosts Hudson Valley Jazz at 7:30 p.m. Bring a chair and enjoy the jazz by the water!

Closing out the night at 8 p.m., Tangent brings classic rock and soulful favorites to Fence Road Farm Brewery.

Sunday, July 12

At 12 p.m., City Winery Hudson Valley, 23 Factory Street, hosts PureSoul Presents: The Music of Frankie Beverly for a special brunch show. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

At 2 p.m., Smokin’ Buddy Steve Wells brings his blend of classic rock, country, and pop to Clearview Vineyard; Michael Holmes and Terry McDonough deliver an acoustic set at Fence Road Farm Brewery; and TJ Santiago performs at Applewood Winery.

The Brian Dougherty Duo takes the stage at Last Whisky Bar at 3 p.m., and Kick Start Charlie performs at Tin Barn Brewing.

Starting at 4 p.m., Nailed Shutt delivers a jam-forward show at D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road.

Wednesday, July 15

Danny C’s TGIW Summer Concert Series kicks off at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, with a set by Dog Party at 4 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Ave., starts its Blues Jam Session hosted by Tony Vee.

At 7 p.m., City Winery Hudson Valley hosts British pop/rock group BBMAK, bringing their harmonies and guitar-driven melodies center stage. Tickets for this show can be purchased on their website.

Thursday, July 16

At 7 p.m., Whiskey Crossing brings country favorites to the Cove Castle Restaurant.

Friday, July 17

All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Road, welcomes Arianna R. Marucci for an intimate set at 5 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Tin Barn Brewing welcomes local favorite The Harrisons to its stage.

At 7 p.m., the Dylan Doyle Trio performs at Cove Castle Restaurant, RJ McCarty stops by Meadow Blues Coffee with his folk/Americana-inspired songwriting, and City Winery hosts The Best of the ‘70s with DizzyFish & The Uptown Horns.

Garret Gardner closes out the night with his trio at Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.