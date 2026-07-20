Music for the Week: Enjoy outdoor concert throughout the region

Saturday, July 25

Start your morning at the Lakeside Farmers Market at Winstanley Park, 133 Windermere Ave, with the sounds of Steve Kelman.

In the afternoon, Jame Patrick brings pop and classic rock to Clearview Vineyard & Winery, 25 Clearview Lane; Kobi & Al deliver pop duo tunes to Fence Road Farm Brewery, 11 Fence Road; the Jack Grace Band takes the stage at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard; and the Pondering Pines perform at Applewood Winery, 82 Four Corners Road, all starting at 2 p.m.

Pennings Farm Cidery Sunset Series, 4 Warwick Turnpike, kicks off at 5 p.m. with a variety of singer-songwriter-forward tunes from the DnA Band, with a $10 cover charge.

At 6 p.m., enjoy acoustic tunes by Holmes & McDonough at the Captain’s Table, 547 Route 17M; Kickin’ Nash delivers country tunes to Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass; and Leo B. brings his songs to Hook & Reel, 8 Orange Plaza Lane, Middletown.

Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Ave., welcomes Chris Bergson and Friends for blues and soul at 7 p.m., or catch the Chris Raabe Blues Band at Railroad Green.

At 7:30 p.m., bring your lawn chair to Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave., to hear classic favorites from an Elvis tribute.

Later at 8 p.m., the Black Cat Bone Band plays the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, while at 8:30 p.m., Barrel 28, 28 N Main St., closes out the night with classic rock, ‘90s grunge, pop rock, and original music.

Sunday, July 26

The Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Ct., welcomes John Irizzary for a brunch set at 1 p.m.

At 2 p.m., Joe Benoit brings classic rock and pop to Clearview Vineyard; Arborline delivers folk favorites to Warwick Valley Winery; Daver performs at Fence Road Farm Brewery; and John Sheehan offers acoustic selections at Applewood Winery.

At 3 p.m., Christy Brown & Jon Christopher Allen play the Last Whisky Bar, while Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 State Route 94, hosts Smokin’ Buddy Steve. Also at 3 p.m., Sons of Hudson take the stage at Tin Barn Brewing, and at 4 p.m., Some Guys & a Broad bring classic rock favorites to D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Road.

Close out your Sunday night at Captain’s Table with Hudson Blue at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 29

At Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., Danny C’s TGIW Summer Concert Series kicks off at 4 p.m., with your favorite covers by Duckface! Later at 6 p.m., the Frank P. Quartet performs at the Captain’s Table.

Thursday, July 30

At 6 p.m., Felix and the Cats return to Blue Arrow Farm, while Dave Dowling takes the stage at the Captain’s Table.

At 7 p.m., Kevin McCabe begins his songs at the Last Whisky Bar.

Friday, July 31

All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Road, welcomes Vicki & Joe Botta to their stage for an intimate set at 5 p.m.

Laurieanne & Midnight Slim head to the Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden at 6 p.m., while Mike Mac performs at the Captain’s Table.

The Cove Castle Restaurant welcomes acoustic trio Owls + Lions at 7 p.m., and later the Brian Collazo Trio takes the stage at the Last Whisky Bar at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.