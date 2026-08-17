Music for the Week: Enjoy music from Mr. Big Head, Bunker Boys and more

Saturday, Aug. 22

Sol Mars starts the morning at the Lakeside Farmers Market at Greenwood Lake Winstanley Park, 133 Windermere Ave., at 10 a.m.

At the same time, ArrowPalooza! returns to Blue Arrow Farm in Pine Island, N.Y., for a full day of classic rock tribute bands; the event is rain or shine.

Midnight Slim and Laurie Anne bring country, classic rock, and pop to Clearview Vineyard & Winery, 35 Clearview Lane, at 2 p.m.

At the same time, Bunker Boys plays country songs at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Road, and John Irizarry offers his songs at Applewood Winery, 82 Four Corners Road.

At Rushing Duck Brewing, 2 Greycourt Ave., Mr. Big Head takes the stage with their rock sounds at 5 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Mike Mac performs at the Captain’s Table, 547 NY-17M, while the Tonebenders deliver their songs to Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass.

The Slippery Chickens deliver a set of vintage rock and roll at the Cove Castle Restaurant, 13 Castle Court; Dan Brother brings his Birthday Groove to Meadow Blues Coffee, 8 Greycourt Ave.; and at Stanley Demming Park, South Street, Ravhel & Keve perform reimagined world music.

Later at 7:30 p.m., the Black Dirt Bandits perform country hits at the Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park, 7 Windermere Ave. — don’t forget to bring a chair!

The Matt Smith Band takes the stage at the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, at 8 p.m., while Mark Sganga showcases his fingerstyle guitar songs at Fence Road Farm Brewery, 13 Fence Road.

Sunday, Aug. 23

At 1 p.m., Rushing Duck kicks off their Graztopia. At 2 p.m., the Missyping Band plays classic rock and pop at Clearview Vineyard; Brian & Rosie perform a duo set at Applewood Winery; Ray Longchamo offers his solo stylings at Fence Road Farm; and The Harrisons showcase their eclectic style at Warwick Valley Winery.

Ben Clark kicks off the afternoon sounds at the Last Whisky Bar at 3 p.m., while Always a Nightmare delivers rock covers to Tin Barn Brewing.

At the same time, Strings Attached delivers a pop set to the Beer Garden at Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S.

And at 4:30 p.m., Brotherhood rocks out at the Captain’s Table, 547 NY-17M.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

At 4 p.m., Danny C’s TGIW Summer Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, starts with a special show by Lost in Place!

At 6 p.m., Russ Kasoff performs at the Captain’s Table, while Tony Vee kicks off his Blues Jam Session at Meadow Blues Coffee at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 27

The Captain’s Table welcomes Kevin McCabe to the stage at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Rob Janos is back for another Thursday night at the Last Whisky Bar.

If you’re looking to show off some talent, head to the Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market, 1197 NY 17A, for their open mic night at 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28

All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Road, features a special performance by Alex Haines, Maximilian Mezetin & Jim Quinlan at 5 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Jacob Shipley performs at Rushing Duck, and Midnight Slim & Laurie Anne return with their songs to the Captain’s Table.

Also at 6 p.m., Vera and The Force provide the soundtrack to Pennings Farm Market’s final Clam ‘n Jam of the season, with a $5 cover charge.

The Cove Castle Restaurant welcomes back the 3M Band at 7 p.m., while the Nailed Shutt Trio delivers its jam grass songs to the Trail’s End Taphouse.

Close the night out at 8 p.m. by catching Bravo Delta Echo at the Captain’s Table.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com.