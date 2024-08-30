Muddy Water Players to perform ‘Urinetown’

This September, Creative Theatre – Muddy Water Players will present the popular musical, “Urinetown,” by Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis. Performances are scheduled for Saturday, September 7 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, September 8 at 2 p.m.; Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, September 14 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, September 15 at 2 p.m.; Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, September 21 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, September 22 at 2 p.m.

Winner of three Tony awards, “Urinetown” is a social and political satire set in a fictional future where a terrible 20-year drought has crippled the city’s water supplies. Water is so scarce that the government enforces a ban on all private toilets to control water consumption. Citizens who try to circumvent the peeing fee by relieving themselves in the bushes risk being taken away to “Urinetown,” a mysterious place where many have been sent but no one ever returns.

This performance is directed by Cynthia Topps, with musical direction by Laura Evans and choreography by Diane Holbert.

All performances take place at The Playhouse at Museum Village at 1010 Route 17M, Monroe. Admission is $28 and includes dessert at intermission of apple pie, ice cream, iced tea, and coffee. Reservations are suggested, and seating is limited. For tickets, visit AtThePlayhouse.org. For more information, call the Box Office at 845-294-9465.