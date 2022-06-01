Monroe’s Got Talent will showcase 25 regional acts

The Village of Monroe will kick off this year’s Summer Concert Series on June 11 with “Monroe’s Got Talent,” a first-time Monroe event featuring 25 regional acts performing live on stage outdoors between the Millponds on Lake St. and Route 17M.

Acts will include singers, songwriters, instrumentalists, dancers and state champion gymnasts, ages 8-25. The show was designed to showcase an abundance of talent from the Orange County area, said Peter Dawson, Village of Monroe concert coordinator..

The winner will receive a prize package that includes $500, free recording studio time and performance opportunities at Monroe and Chester music venues.

”We hope to have this contest annually,” Dawson said. “This year we’re also expanding from having events every other week to every weekend, whether a concert, food truck festival or the carnival.”

This is a free event open to the public. Rain date is Sunday June 12.

The hosts thank sponsors who include the Captain’s Table, Tin Barn Brewing, Java Jo’s and Octave Music Studio.

Monroe’s Got Talent Performers

Stephanie Brandel

Jacob Ciriello

Teddy Chang

Jordan Cooper

James Dawson

Emma Dawson

Marissa Detlor

Emma Filonow

Isabella Gioia

Ariana Gomez

Emma Grecky

Brian Grogan

Sarah Hiller

Tyler Landusky

Vivian Lown

Mason Lusk

Bianca Mangonan

Kaitlein Mayuyo

Kylie McCarron

Leia McCarron

Kyle Mulcahy

Kai Officer

Denys Ostapenko

Julia Pierce

Alex Prizgintas

TJ Quinn

Julia Roome

Rohan Sonakya