Middletown. Wish upon a star during Astronomy Night

As Summer Solstice is approaching, Astronomy Night is scheduled at SUNY Orange, Middletown campus at Alumni Green for June 21 starting at 8:15 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and view planets, the moon and constellations.

In case of inclement weather, rain or cloud cover, the dates will be June 28 or 29.

Astronomy professor Tom Blon has planned a full program. Planet and Moon globes will be on display as well as a scale model of the conjunction and he will explain what solstice is.

As the sky darkens, constellations will be introduced as they appear.

In addition to Blon, other astronomers - William Istone, Irene Pease, Dustin McCall, Anthony Soricelli, Bill Polakowski and retired Monroe-Woodbury HS Astronomy & Earth Science teacher John Kocijanski - will have telescopes pointing to different targets. Audience questions are welcomed.

The program is a cooperative effort by Cultural Affairs and the Science and Engineering of SUNY Orange.

Free parking is available in lot # 1 at 24 Grandview Ave, corner of Wawayanda Ave and lot # 5 at 118 South St., at the corner of Bennett St.

For more information, log onto sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs.