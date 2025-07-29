Local band heading to Bethel

Mimicking Mars is an indie rock band made up of Jeremy Lanuti, James Dawson, Josh LeViseur, and Bobby Malone - four Monroe-Woodbury High School graduates who started writing and performing together as a creative outlet during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

In the years since, they’ve developed a strong artistic and social bond both to their music and each other, releasing their first album “Janky Jones & the Blackjack Blues” in August of last year. The album showcases the dedication, passion, and good vibes that the group has developed over the years. It was recorded in Syracuse, which is where the band is now based.

Locally, they are pretty well-known and have performed in the both the Summer Concert Series and the Village of Monroe Cheese Festival.

They will return to the area this week to perform the pre-show for the “+Live+ & Collective Soul” concert at the Bethel Woods for the Arts on Aug. 2, 2025 beginning at 6 p.m.

For more information about the group or to listen to “Janky Jones & the Blackjack Blues,” log onto www.mimickingmars.com.