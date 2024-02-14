Lecture on Ukraine to tackle the big questions

The war in Ukraine reaches its two-year mark on February 24. What is the state of the situation? Besides the obvious — burned and bombed buildings, ravished lands, extremely damaged infrastructure — what has been the human cost of the war thus far, the death toll on both sides? What has happened to Ukrainian children who have been kidnapped by Russia?

Does the mixed record of the sanctions imposed on Russia make a difference? What have the ups and downs of the war been to this point and how do they impact the eventual outcome? How are they viewed from both the Ukrainian and Russian viewpoints?

Should “Peace at any price” be considered? Should Ukraine keep fighting or let Russia steal half of its country?

These questions and many other points will be discussed when Dr. Michael Strmiska presents his lecture “The War in Ukraine After Two Years: No Easy Answers.” This event, which is free and open to the public, is scheduled in the Gilman Center for International Education, room 130 located in the SUNY Orange Library at the corner of East Conkling Ave. and South St. Come to listen, learn, and question on Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Strmiska will also deal with Ukraine’s military successes, including rapid technological adaptation; the rallying of Western nations under U.S. President Joe Biden’s leadership, and why Ukraine matters.

Strmiska teaches world history and Asian history at SUNY Orange. He has been awarded two Fulbright fellowships for teaching at universities in Lithuania and Latvia, as well as the 2017 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Research and Creative Activities. He visited Lithuania in January of this year and had many discussions with colleagues about the situation in Ukraine. Professor Strmiska holds a bachelor’s degree from Hampshire College, a master’s degree from University of Wisconsin-Madison, and a Ph.D. in religious studies from Boston University.

Free parking is available in lot#5 across South St. from the Morrison Hall Mansion and in the parking garage located at 3 East Conkling Ave, Middletown.

Questions may be addressed to Cultural Affairs at cultural@sunyorange.edu. Also visit the Cultural Affairs website at sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs.