Learn about the estates and old houses in Goshen

You drive by them. You admire them. You wonder who lives or lived in them. Maybe the remains of a once-grand homestead piqued your curiosity.

Goshen is rich with homes and estates that reflect an eclectic mix of architectural styles whose walls hold much local history.

Join Village of Goshen Historian Ed Connor at the Goshen Public Library at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, to get a close look at some of these treasures.

Connor has published two books featuring many notable village homes, “Goshen” and “Goshen Revisited.”

The Friends of the Goshen Library are pleased to host Connor who will share his extensive knowledge of some of these homes and their residents.

Program is free and starts at 10 a.m.