Latham appointed to Global Percussive Arts committee

Karl Latham, a highly accomplished musician and dedicated educator, has been appointed as the new co-chairman of The Percussive Arts Society (PAS) Education Committee. The Warwick resident will serve a three-year term with PAS, which is a leading international non-profit organization serving all areas of percussion. He brings decades of experience to this global role.

In his new position, Latham will help guide the development and implementation of educational resources, programs, and initiatives for percussionists and educators worldwide. The PAS Education Committee is central to the organization’s mission of promoting percussion education, research, performance, and appreciation of the percussive arts.

Latham is a renowned drummer and percussionist with a diverse career spanning jazz, rock, Broadway, and contemporary music who is currently performing with The Dizzy Gillespie Alumni Groups, The Shirelles, the John Lee Quartet and his own groups Don Braden/Karl Latham Big Funk and Living Standards. He is also known for his work with numerous students and educational institutions. His appointment underscores the wealth of talent and expertise present in the local Warwick community.

PAS is a worldwide organization founded in 1961 dedicated to the promotion of percussion education, research, performance and appreciation of the percussive arts. With over 5,000 members across 70 countries, PAS hosts an annual convention and provides extensive resources, including scholarly publications and online learning opportunities. Learn more about their mission and work at https://pas.org/.

.