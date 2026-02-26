’Into The Woods’ coming to M-W Middle School

The Monroe-Woodbury Middle School Drama Club presents “Into the Woods, Jr.” on Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m.



”Into the Woods, Jr.” features Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and his beanstalk, and the Witch–in a lyrical retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables. The show stars Jonah Gard as the baker, Skylar Ortiz as the baker’s wife, Olive Pilla as Cinderella, Zachary Incledon as Jack, Delilah Chispe as Little Red Ridinghood, Maya Daniels as Rapunzel, and Ceiba Cabassa as the witch. The production is under the direction of Patricia Murray, with choreography by Amy Wittrock and Camilla Scanlon, accompaniment and musical direction by Richard Schacher, vocal support by Maria Diaz, scenery and artistic design by Brian Clark and Arianna Rubio, costume design by Anne Arias, lighting and sound design by AlbertSantiago and Ryan Nevin and is produced by Marie Mignano.

Tickets may be purchased online at https://shorturl.at/2TVrv. Admission: $10 for adults and $7 for children and senior citizens.

Monroe-Woodbury Middle School is located at 199 Dunderberg Road, Central Valley, N.Y.