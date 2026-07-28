Hurley Mountain Highway returns for ‘homecoming’ concert at Sweet Clover Farm

Sweet Clover Farm welcomes Hurley Mountain Highway to its outdoor stage on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. for “The Homecoming,” a free evening of live music, craft cocktails and summer fun in the Hudson Valley.

Known for its signature blend of acoustic-electric, feel-good music, Hurley Mountain Highway has built a loyal following through years of performances throughout the Hudson Valley. On Aug. 1, the band will make their long awaited return to play at Sweet Clover Farm for the first time since the property has been reopened under new ownership.

There is no cover charge.

“The Homecoming is exactly the kind of night we envisioned when we began building our live music program at Sweet Clover Farm,” said Phoenix Kelly-Rappa, owner of Sweet Clover Farm.

“Hurley Mountain Highway has such a strong connection to this property, and we wanted to create a night where people can come together, hear a band they love and enjoy a summer evening as we welcome them back.”

Guests are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy the property and tasting room before the show. Food will also be available for purchase from an on-site food truck.