Hot live music for your weekly enjoyment

Prepare for a week filled with rhythm, melody, and a whole lot of fun featuring a luau party at Tin Barn Brewing and early St. Patrick’s Day celebrations!

Saturday, March 9

Larry & Steve kick off the afternoon at 2 p.m. with their soulful tunes, for the perfect soundtrack for a relaxing day at the Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd., Warwick)

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Chloe Bee will be kicking off Apple Dave’s (82 Four Corners Road, Warwick) music series with her enchanting piano melodies.

Get ready to party Hawaiian style as Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass (Chester), hosts Ladies of the ‘80s, marking the start of their Luau weekend festivities, starting at 5 p.m.

Join in the musical revelry with the Tony Vee Duo at the Pine Island Tap House (682 County Rd 1 Suite B., Pine Island) as they take the stage with their dynamic performance starting at 6:30 p.m.

Shane Scarazzini & 8 Fingers return to the Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick) for a captivating performance at 7 p.m.

The Side Cars band revs up the excitement with their electrifying tribute to The Cars, for a rocking night at the Blue Arrow Farm, (86 Glenwood Rd., Warwick) at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., One Swift Kick delivers classic rock covers that will have you dancing the night away at Pennings Farm Market (161 Rt. 94 S., Warwick).

Experience an evening of vintage cabaret, pop music, and vaudeville influences with The Guilty Pleasures Cabaret: Feeling Lucky live at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (1351 Kings Hwy, Sugar Loaf). The night begins at 8 p.m., and tickets are available at sugarloaftix.com.

At 9 p.m., Tangent brings their unbridled energy and passion for rock ‘n’ roll to the stage for a night of unforgettable music at Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida).

Sunday, March 10

The Strings Attached Duo visits Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick) at 2 p.m. for another enchanting performance, setting the perfect tone for a relaxing afternoon.

At 2 p.m., Vinyl Tap takes you on a nostalgic journey with upbeat tunes from the ‘80s and ‘90s for the last day of Tin Barn’s Luau party!

Cold Sweat heats up the stage at 2 p.m. with their powerful rock/blues melodies and electrifying guitar solos at the Pine Island Tap House.

Jack Grace provides the ideal soundtrack for a lazy Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Warwick Valley Winery.

Enjoy an afternoon of jazz at the Last Whisky Bar with the Rick Savage Trio starting at 3 p.m., or enjoy a set of rock ‘n’ roll covers at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt, NJ) with The Openers starting at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13

Kick off your St. Patrick’s Day celebrations early with Danny C’s Paddy’s Day Party at Blue Arrow Farm, featuring a performance by the Celtic group, Maggie’s Clan. Tickets are available for $12 per person.

Thursday, March 14

At D’Boathaus, Rene Avila serenades audiences with his acoustic selections, blending rock covers and originals starting at 6 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Earthquake Logic brings their eclectic mix of thrash metal, prog, doom, and punk to the stage of Mattingly’s Tavern for a night of high-energy music.

Meanwhile, at 7 p.m. at the Last Whisky Bar, The Erick Strockman Trio continues the wintertime jazz series with another evening of smooth melodies and soulful improvisations.

Friday, March 15

Starting at 6 p.m., John Pabst sets the mood with his acoustic performance, perfectly accompanying your Friday night dinner at Double S Smokehouse (49 Oakland Ave., Warwick).

Join the TeeVee AllStars at Blue Arrow Farm, for a blues invitational featuring special guest star Jonny Rosch of the Blues Brothers Band! Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets can be purchased on Blue Arrow’s website.

Singer-songwriter Rob Cannillo takes center stage on his Whisky & Wine Tour, with a performance at Tin Barn Brewing at 6:30 p.m.

Bring your favorite vinyl records to Last Whisky Bar and join in the fun for Vinyl Night, where the sounds of classic hits fill the air starting at 7 p.m.

DJ Vinny brings his freestyle party to the Pine Island Tap House at 7 p.m. ensuring a night of non-stop dancing and entertainment.

Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day at Pennings Farm Market with Emish, as they deliver a lively performance guaranteed to get you in the festive spirit at 8 p.m.