History and pinwheels for Fourth of July at Washington’s Headquarters

Tours and pinwheel making will be part of the Fourth of July celebration Washington’s Headquarters State Historic Site, in Newburgh. The first publicly owned historic site in the nation, it opened on July 4th, 1850.

For this occasion free pinwheel crafting is free with admission, which includes a guided tour of the historic Headquarters and the freedom to explore the museum, which houses such exhibits as Unpacked & Rediscovered: Selections from Washington’s Headquarters’ Collection, George Washington: Perspectives on His Life and Legacy, The Preservation of Washington’s Headquarters, and the Junior Curator Project 2020.

The grounds, Museum and historic Hasbrouck House will be open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission to Washington’s Headquarters State Historic Site is: $7.00 for adults, $5.00 for seniors/students and children 12 and under are free. Reservations are requested. For further details and to make tour reservations, call 845-562-1195.

Washington’s Headquarters State Historic Site is a registered National Historic Landmark located at the corner of Liberty and Washington Streets in the city of Newburgh’s East End Historic District. The site is one of 35 historic sites within the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and is one of 28 facilities administered by the Palisades Interstate Park Commission in New York and New Jersey. For further information contact: (845) 562-1195. For more information about New York State Parks, please visit our website at www.nysparks.ny.gov. For more information call 845-562-1195 or visit us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/washingtonsheadquarters.