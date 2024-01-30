From disco to country: Experience the best live music in the region

From country vibes to iconic pop classics, this week’s live music lineup caters to diverse musical tastes so every listener can find their perfect melody.

Saturday, February 3

Kicking off the festivities at 2 p.m., Hillbilly Parade will grace the stage at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Rd. This talented band will deliver a repertoire of the hottest country covers, making it a perfect Saturday afternoon for country music enthusiasts.

For fans of iconic ‘70s pop, ABBA Revisited will transport audiences starting at 4 p.m., to the heyday of disco at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 1351 Kings Hwy. Featuring authentic costumes and spectacular harmonies, this intimate evening with ABBA Revisited promises to be a must-see experience. Tickets start at $38 and can be purchased at sugarloafpacny.com.

Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, invites you to reminisce with the Ladies of the ‘80s, as they play your favorite female-fronted tunes from yesteryear, starting at 5 p.m.

Head over to Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms, 286 Maple Ave, in New Hampton, for a 6 p.m. performance by Midnight Slim & LaurieAnne.

As the night unfolds, Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, will host Shane Scarazzini & Eight Fingers, delivering a blend of captivating melodies starting at 7 p.m.

If you missed the earlier show, fret not! Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center offers another chance to experience the magic of ABBA Revisited with an 8 p.m. showing.

Rounding off the night, Mattingly’s Tavern at 16 N Main St. invites you to enjoy a performance by the Black Dirt Bandits, featuring Robby Valentine, starting at 9 p.m.

Sunday, February 4

Start your Sunday afternoon at Tin Barn Brewing with HUShh, featuring the strong vocals of lead singer Melissa starting at 2 p.m.

Simultaneously, Warwick Winery will host Shoehorn Duo, providing a perfect setting to savor a glass of wine and enjoy the captivating tunes.

Wednesday, February 7

Midweek brings a special treat as Carnaby Street performs a Beatles 60th Anniversary show at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., as part of Danny C’s Winter Wednesday Concert Series, starting at 5 p.m.

Thursday, February 8

Thursday night at Last Whisky Bar will feature Stereo Mike’s, for another stellar performance starting at 7 p.m.

Friday, February 9

Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms invites you to unwind with the acoustic tunes of Anker, starting at 6 p.m.

Double S Smokehouse, 49 Oakland Ave., sets the stage for a laid-back Friday night with a performance by John Paul Lepre, starting at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Tin Barn Brewing welcomes the piano/vocal duo Grapefruit Moon performing classic hits from Tom Waits to Leo Russell.

Closing out the week, Last Whisky Bar hosts LaurieAnne & Midnight Slim, delivering a dynamic performance starting at 7 p.m.