Free masterclass in watercolors coming to SUNY Orange Feb. 15

Watercolorist Hema Gupta paints in a loose and impressionistic style, various subject matter — urban landscapes, seascapes, portraits, and still lifes. On Thursday, February 15 (snowdate: February 22), she will share her technique at a master class titled “Painting Loose in Watercolors!” During the two-hour session starting at 5:30 p.m., she will give suggestions of paints, brushes, and paper, and then proceed to start participants on the painting to be created. To give examples of her technique and finished products of the use of the materials, Gupta will reference the 37 paintings in her solo show “Watercolor Expressions: My Explorations in Landscapes and Portraits,” which is on view on the Fringe wall of in Orange Hall Gallery, SUNY Orange.

All materials needed for the class will be provided, although participants may bring their own. The class is free and open to the public.

Gupta is an associate member of the Garden State Watercolor Society and a signature member of the North East Watercolor Society. This year she is the juror/judge of the North East Watercolor Society Members’ Exhibition which is on display in Orange Hall Gallery, SUNY Orange.

Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The college is closed weekends except during performances.

Free parking is available in the lot #1 which is adjacent to Orange Hall and located at the corner of Wawayanda and Grandview Avenues, (24 Grandview Ave.) on the Middletown campus of SUNY Orange. Questions may be addressed to Cultural Affairs at cultural@sunyorange.edu. For more information, visit sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs.