Film. Screening to support Bannerman’s Island

In support of the work Bannermancastle.org is doing to restore the buildings on historic Bannerman’s Island, the award-winning feature film “Collar” will be screened there on June 17, 2023.

The screening will also include a boat ride to the island, a tour and refreshments. Some of the stars of the movie, David Patrick Wilson, Jaime Santana, Bettina Skye and the Producer Nan Gill will be attending a “Meet and Greet.”

Filmed here in the Hudson Valley by Willy-Gilly Productions, Inc, “Collar” stars the late Tom Sizemore, Rebecca De Mornay, Richard Roundtree, Novella Nelson, Kether Donohue, Emily Tremaine, Iris Delgado and Hudson Valley stars David Patrick Wilson, Jamie Santana and Bettina Skye among others. It was produced by Nan Gill-Wilson for Willy-Gilly Productions, Inc. was written and directed by David Patrick Wilson.

The Bannerman Castle Trust, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization of volunteers working with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation that aims to raise funds for repairing the island, creating a master plan and eventually stabilizing the structures. The Trust is working to make the island safe for volunteers and for the public to enjoy as an educational, cultural, historical and recreational facility promoting heritage tourism in the Hudson Valley. For movie screening ticket information, log onto www.bannermancastle.org.