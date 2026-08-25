Core Theatre Group to fundraiser featuring Lillias White on Sept. 11

The Core Theatre Group will host a one-night-only fundraising cabaret event “An Evening With Lillias White” on Friday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Forge 28 Studios (28 Church St.) featuring Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award–winning Broadway icon Lillias White alongside a line-up of local performing artists from the Global Majority community.

All proceeds from the evening will benefit Core Theatre Group (a registered 501©(3) non-profit organization), furthering its mission to bring high-caliber, professional performing arts and home-grown creative collaborations to Orange County and the region.

To purchase tickets or make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.coretheatregroup.com.

Renowned for her roof-raising vocals, unmatched stage presence, and deep emotional resonance, Lillias White is one of Broadway’s most celebrated leading ladies.

White won the 1997 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her iconic portrayal of Sonja in Cy Coleman’s The Life.

She earned a second Tony nomination for her performance as Funmilayo in Fela! and made history on Broadway as the first female performer to play Hermes in the Tony-winning musical Hadestown. Her expansive list of Broadway credits includes Effie White in Dreamgirls, Matron “Mama” Morton in Chicago, Asaka in Once on This Island, Grizabella in Cats, and Miss Jones in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

She earned a Daytime Emmy Award for her work on Sesame Street and is beloved globally as the voice of Calliope the Muse in Disney’s animated film Hercules.

The event will also showcase guest appearances by local performers from the BIPOC and Global Majority based in the Orange County and Hudson Valley areas.