Children’s book author, illustrator to hold reading at SUNY Orange

On Sunday, April 21, a free story reading of “Once There Was a Deep Forest,” by author Jim Tarvin will take place at 1 p.m. at Orange Hall Gallery, SUNY Orange. The venue, along with a large screen projection, will bring the author and audience close, making for easy audience participation.

The book shows the life of a forest and its residents over a 12-month period while explaining to children the importance of caring for and respecting nature, the forest. In his preface, Tarvin tells readers, “It’s up to all of us...to keep our air, land, and water clean.”

A book signing will follow the reading.

In addition, book illustrator Tessa Schaumburg will be present and have a table set up with the art supplies that she uses for painting and illustrating. She will answer questions from children and other audience members.

This family event is the first part of a children’s family afternoon. At 2:30 p.m. that day, the Paper Bag Players will perform their 65th anniversary show a few steps up the hallway from the gallery in the theater to round out the day’s events.

Tarvin is a professor emeritus of English at SUNY Orange, a longtime member of the Board of Trustees of the Goshen Public Library, and a father and grandfather. He loves to be outdoors in nature.

Schaumburg is a graduate of SUNY New Paltz where her focus was visual arts. Her illustrations demonstrate her passion for protecting the planet, forests and its residents.

Free parking is available in lot #1 which is adjacent to Orange Hall (GPS: 24 Grandview Ave. – corner of Wawayanda and Grandview Avenues, Middletown). Questions may be directed to Cultural Affairs at cultural@sunyorange.edu.