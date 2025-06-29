Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players continues its 30th season with three weekends of the stage play “Calendar Girls” at The Playhouse at Museum Village. The play is directed by Cynthia Topps.

Based on the true story of 11 older women who posed nude for a calendar to raise money for the Leukemia Research Fund “Calendar Girls” opened at the Chichester Festival Theatre and has since become the fastest-selling play in British theatre history.

Annie’s husband dies of leukemia after a valiant struggle and she and her best friend, Chris, resolve to raise money for new furniture in the local hospital’s visitor’s lounge. Chris’ idea is to produce a calendar, but rather than showing scenic views of Yorkshire, they manage to persuade some of their friends at the local Women’s Club to boost sales by posing nude with them to create an alternative calendar.

Playhouse matinee and evening performances are scheduled as follows:

- Saturday, July 5 at 7 p.m.

- Sunday, July 6 at 2 p.m.

- Friday, July 11 at 7 p.m.

- Saturday, July 12 at 7 p.m.

- Sunday, July 13 at 2 p.m.

- Thursday, July 17 at 7 p.m.

- Friday, July 18 at 7 p.m.

- Saturday, July 19 at 7 p.m.

- Sunday, July 20 at 2 p.m.

Admission is $26 and includes intermission dessert of apple pie, ice cream, iced tea, and coffee. Reservations are suggested.

The Playhouse at Museum Village is located at 1010 Route 17M, in Monroe. Tickets can be purchased from www.AtThePlayhouse.org. Call the box office at (845) 294-9465 for more information.