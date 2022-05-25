Business Book Club begins June 1 at Monroe Free Library

Monroe Free Library’s Business Book Club will start on June 1 with a discussion of key points, takeaways, and implications of Adam Grant’s “Think Again.”

Bestselling author of “Originals” and “Give and Take,” Grant makes it one of his guiding principles to argue like he’s right but listen like he’s wrong, says an MFL spokesperson, adding, “With bold ideas and rigorous evidence, he investigates how we can embrace the joy of being wrong, bring nuance to charged conversations, and build schools, workplaces, and communities of lifelong learners.”