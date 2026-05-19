Bob Dylan Tribute Festival returns to Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery

Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery is proud to announce the return of their Annual Bob Dylan Tribute Festival: May 23-25. The festival is part of the Winery’s ongoing weekend music series.

From 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. each day of the event, performers will grace the winery’s outdoor stage. Attendees will be able to see incredible local musicians as well as Grammy-nominated artists play a mix of Dylan songs and pay homage to his timeless music.

Dylan’s music is loved and known across generations for its diverse blends of styles and genres, encompassing the likes of folk, rock, blues, and country. This year’s Dylan Festival strives to reflect that diversity with its lineup.

Acoustic Nailed Shutt kicks off the weekend’s festivities with the musical talents of The Record Club to follow. Saturday’s homage to Bob Dylan is continued by Jack Petruzelli, aka, Lucky Wilbury, taking the stage with James Wormsworth. In the afternoon, renowned producer and singer-songwriter Professor Louie returns to the festival with his band The Crowmatix. Grammy nominated Guy Davis wraps up the day’s musical acts with his expert guitar talents and blues music.

Sunday, May 24 opens with performances by Elijah Wald and the exceedingly talented E’lissa Jones Band. Powerhouse husband and wife duo, The Harrisons rock the center slot of the afternoon. Later, the world-renowned musicians of The Bobcats take the stage with their fiery interpretations of Dylan’s bests. Rounding out the day is lauded rock and roll legend, Willie Nile.

The final day of the festival features local favorite, Evan Teatum opening. Long-time Dylan Festival regular Dylan Doyle follows, bringing his love of Bob Dylan and all things music to the stage. Indie-roots trailblazers, The Mammals bring their love for Americana music and continue the afternoon’s tribute. Bob Dylan musical encyclopedia, Rod MacDonald, follows, gracing us with his deep knowledge of the musician. The Winery’s Dylan Festival would not be complete without a performance by long-standing favorites, The Kennedys. The Jeff Slate band takes the spot of the weekend’s finale.

In addition to a weekend of stellar sets and magnificent musicians, the Winery will be offering wine tastings, hard cider, beer, and fantastic cocktails as well as food from their own café and food trucks. Attendees are highly encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets, as seating is limited. All outside food, beverages, and coolers are strictly prohibited. No dogs or other pets are allowed.

Tickets are $15/pp if purchased in advance or are available to purchase at the door for $20/pp. For more information about the festival or to purchase tickets, please call their Tasting Room at 845-258-4858 or check out the Winery’s website at www.wvwinery.com.