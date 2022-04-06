Banging on things artfully

Superintendent’s Artist of the Week: Annabella Nguyen

WARWICK, NY – Warwick Valley Middle School sixth grader Annabella Nguyen is a dedicated and motivated musician. You might have noticed her playing the triangle with the Sixth Grade Band in the recent Combined Band Concert, but that’s only one of the percussion instruments she plays.

“Annabella’s interest in music has really grown this year,” said WVMS fifth and sixth grade band director Ashley Head. “She has learned new skills and is versatile enough to jump over to other instruments within the section, which can include the marimba, bass drum, snare drum, and auxiliary percussion like triangle, and tambourine. Annabella is a delight to work with and brings positive energy to our group.”

Annabella chose percussion for an interesting and understandable reason.

“I really like to bang on things so I thought percussion would be really fun to do,” Annabella said. “My favorite percussion instrument is the tambourine because it just sounds really nice. Plus it’s one of the easiest to play.”

Annabella’s main percussion instrument in the band now is the snare drum. Her goal is to get better because she said she’s not that good yet. As a way to improve, Annabella is preparing to do a snare drum solo for a New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) Festival later this month.

At the festival, Annabella will get a rating based on her performance. She will play the song “Fivery” and use different techniques such as flam, drag, multiple bounce, single paradiddle and long roll. The judges will also give her feedback on what she did well and suggestions on how to get better.

“You have to have a certain level of skills, motivation and work ethic to want to go above and beyond to do the Festival,” Ms. Head said.

In addition to playing percussion in the band, Annabella sings in the chorus and is a member of the Wire Choir. Last weekend she had an ensemble part in “The SpongeBob Musical”. She also earned a spot on the Sixth Grade Honor Roll for the first two marking periods.

Annabella impressed Ms. Head with her attitude and her leadership.

“Annabella has a very focused way of learning and breaking down the skills to learn it completely,” Ms. Head said. “She has impressed me by taking initiative and leadership within the section to cover different parts without asking. She is a team player and works well with others. She takes care in her work and also cares about the team.”