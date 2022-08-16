Audition for cast of three women coming of age in the ‘60’s and ‘70’s

Creative Theatre–Muddy Water Players, in Monroe, will hold open auditions for Jack Heifner’s play, “Vanities,” on August 22 and 26.
“Vanities” is a comedy about the growth of a friendship among three small town women coming of age in the 1960s and ‘70s. The play makes use of comic dialogue to chronicle their lives.
The production is under the direction of Lori Crescenzo. Performances will be from November 5 to 13. The cast is three women. Covid vaccinations are required. Prepared materials are not necessary.