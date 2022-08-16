Audition for cast of three women coming of age in the ‘60’s and ‘70’s

Creative Theatre–Muddy Water Players, in Monroe, will hold open auditions for Jack Heifner’s play, “Vanities,” on August 22 and 26. “Vanities” is a comedy about the growth of a friendship among three small town women coming of age in the 1960s and ‘70s. The play makes use of comic dialogue to chronicle their lives. The production is under the direction of Lori Crescenzo. Performances will be from November 5 to 13. The cast is three women. Covid vaccinations are required. Prepared materials are not necessary.

Open auditions for Jack Heifner’s play, “Vanities,” on August 22 and 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Playhouse at Museum Village, Route 17M in Monroe. More information can be found on the company’s web site, http://www.AtThePlayhouse.org. Interested participants can also call (845) 294-9465 for more information.

Creative Theatre - Muddy Water Players is a non-profit corporation dedicated to promoting the performing arts in Orange County. The company operates The Playhouse at Museum Village, presenting a season of Main Stage performances from May to November.