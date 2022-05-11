Art, theater and dance camps coming up and filling up

Week long arts and dance camps and month long theater camps are being offered by Orange County School of Dance this summer. Arts and dance campers can sign up for one week or as many weeks as they choose, while theater camp is a month long. All camp sessions end in a performance in a professional theater. The camps are all coed. The week of July 25 is closed for dance camp as is the week July 18 for arts camp.

For more information, see www.ocschoolofdance.com or call 845 782-2482.

Orange County School of Dance is at:

22 Lake St. Monroe, NY and 509 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, NY