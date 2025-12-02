Orange County School of Dance will present three showings of its 11th Annual Nutcracker/Holiday Show on Dec. 5, 6 and 7.

The first half of the performance is dances from the Nutcracker while the second half features choreography using holiday songs and hymns including modern, jazz and tap dance styles. The show is the perfect Length for younger children since is only runs and hour and a half.

Performances are Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Little Feet Theater, 22 Lake St. in Monroe. Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling (845) 782-2482 or purchased at the door.

For more information, email orangedanceschool@gmail.com.