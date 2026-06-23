All One One All Farm presents its Artist-in-Residence Mid-Season Showcase

All One One All (AOOA) Farm presents its Artist-in-Residence Mid-Season Showcase, taking place June 26–28 as part of Upstate Art Weekend. This weekend-long event brings together current and alumni artists-in-residence in a celebration of art, agriculture, and community.

The weekend opens Friday evening with a Mid-Season Showcase from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. featuring art from current artists in residence Bam Bowen and Christiane O’Banion. Guests are invited to a reception in the barn with live music and light refreshments. Artwork will remain on display and for sale throughout the weekend, offering visitors the opportunity to support local artists. The event is free to attend, but RSVPs are strongly encouraged.

On Saturday and Sunday, alumni artists Eileen MacAvery, Heather Sloan, and Jenny Torino expand the showcase into a vibrant artist market. Saturday also features Sketching with Mindfulness and Movement with Eileen, a hands-on workshop that invites participants to engage directly with creative practice on the farm. On Sunday, Eileen will lead Chakra Spirit Yoga by the Pond. Advance registration for both is required.

The weekend culminates on Sunday with a celebratory outdoor concert featuring Miss Maybell & Her Ragtime Romeos playing vintage jazz, ragtime, and blues. Admission to the concert is donation-based, with all proceeds supporting AOOA’s Fresh Food for All program, which combats food insecurity by supplying fresh, nutritious produce to the local community food pantry year-round.

“With our fourth Artist in Residence season underway, we’re honored to continue this evolving program,” says Alix Daguin, project director at AOOA. “We’re always moved by the dialogue between artists and the landscape, and how that exchange is shared with our community.”

Farm-fresh food and drinks will be available for purchase throughout the weekend. For more information about the art show and to sign up for the workshop and concert, visit www.alloneoneall.org/workshops.