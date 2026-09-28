Alex Prizgintas begins a four-month residency at Sweet Clover Farm this week

Alex Prizgintas, who serves as president of the Woodbury Historical Society, as well as town historian for both Tuxedo and Woodbury, will showcase his musical talents during a four-month residency at the Sweet Clover Farm Distillery in Highland Mills.

This First Friday Residency will feature one of Prizgintas’ shows on the first Fridays for the months of October, November, December, and January. Dinner will be provided by Cosimo’s, a restaurant with locations in Middletown, Central Valley, Newburgh, and Poughkeepsie.

Admission will be $35 per person, including food, with seating beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m.

“This will be a dinner show, and I hope that I can work together to make this the start of something very special for Woodbury and our surrounding communities. With more than 270 performances throughout the Hudson Valley just this year, being able to have my own show as a First Friday of the Month Artist is amazing.”

Prizgintas describes his performance as part drama, part concert and a bit of storytelling that blends history and harmony and invites the audience into shared conversation.

The first show will be on Friday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m., and will feature The British Invasion, with selections from Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Cream, Deep Purple and The Beatles. While the American Blues found its origins in the United States, the unique sound traveled across the ocean to England, where it took root and later returned as part of the highly successful British Invasion of the 1960s.