Pets of the Week: Meet Zorra and Elena!

Meet Zorra and Elena

American shorthair

Woodbury, NY

3 months old, female

ABOUT

Characteristics: Zorra and Elena are two shy but affectionate kittens that like to run around and get into trouble together. When not finding trouble, these two beautiful sisters love to sit down and cuddle with each other.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Vaccination and fixing pending

Good in a home with:

Anyone

Adopt Zorra and Elena at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only