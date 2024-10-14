Pets of the Week: Meet Zorra and Elena!

Meet Zorra and Elena
American shorthair
Woodbury, NY
3 months old, female
ABOUT
Characteristics: Zorra and Elena are two shy but affectionate kittens that like to run around and get into trouble together. When not finding trouble, these two beautiful sisters love to sit down and cuddle with each other.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Vaccination and fixing pending
Good in a home with:
Anyone
Adopt Zorra and Elena at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only