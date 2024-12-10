Pets of the Week: Meet Gum Drop and Pebbles!

Meet Gum Drop and Pebbles
Classic white calicos
Woodbury, NY
11 weeks old
ABOUT
Characteristics: Meet these two beautiful babies! They are shy, but they are super adorable and deserving of a good home. They love to nap, eat, and play together!
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Healthy
Good in a home with:
Anyone
Adopt Gum Drop and Pebbles at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only