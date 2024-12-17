Pet of the Week: Meet Phoebe!

Meet Phoebe
Orange and white
Woodbury, NY
8 months, female
ABOUT
Characteristics: This gorgeous orange kitty is a little shy but is super sweet and just wants some love! She has an adorable pink nose. She is calm and would love to relax on the couch and sleep with you!
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: In good health
Good in a home with:
Anyone
Adopt Phoebe at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only