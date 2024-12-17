Pet of the Week: Meet Phoebe!

Meet Phoebe

Orange and white

Woodbury, NY

8 months, female

ABOUT

Characteristics: This gorgeous orange kitty is a little shy but is super sweet and just wants some love! She has an adorable pink nose. She is calm and would love to relax on the couch and sleep with you!

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: In good health

Good in a home with:

Anyone

Adopt Phoebe at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only