Pet of the Week: Meet Patches!

Meet Patches

Calico

Woodbury, NY

2 years old, female

ABOUT

Characteristics: Patches is a sweet but scared kitten who just needs someone to spend some time with her and give her a chance to open up. She is a young one-time mother who had spent most of her time outside, but is now looking for a nice warm place to call home.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Vaccinated, fixing pending

Good in a home with:

Experienced cat owners

Adopt Patches at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only