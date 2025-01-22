Pet of the Week: Meet Patches!

Meet Patches
Calico
Woodbury, NY
2 years old, female
ABOUT
Characteristics: Patches is a sweet but scared kitten who just needs someone to spend some time with her and give her a chance to open up. She is a young one-time mother who had spent most of her time outside, but is now looking for a nice warm place to call home.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Vaccinated, fixing pending
Good in a home with:
Experienced cat owners
Adopt Patches at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only