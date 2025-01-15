Pet of the Week: Meet Odin!

Meet Odin
Cain Corso/ Mastiff mix
Woodbury, NY
2 years old, male
ABOUT
Characteristics: Odin is a big boy with a heart of gold whose size does not match his demeanor, he is super sweet, playful, and very well behaved and open to training. Odin also absolutely loves his toys, playing tug of war and fetch, and will do anything for a treat!
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Fixed and vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Experienced large dog owners
Adopt Odin at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only