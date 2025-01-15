Pet of the Week: Meet Odin!

Meet Odin

Cain Corso/ Mastiff mix

Woodbury, NY

2 years old, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Odin is a big boy with a heart of gold whose size does not match his demeanor, he is super sweet, playful, and very well behaved and open to training. Odin also absolutely loves his toys, playing tug of war and fetch, and will do anything for a treat!

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Fixed and vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Experienced large dog owners

Adopt Odin at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only