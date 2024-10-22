Pet of the Week: Meet Nacho!

Meet Nacho
Orange tabby
Woodbury, NY
4 months old, male
ABOUT
Characteristics: Nacho is your average super sweet kitten who is equally curious as he is loving. Nacho is very intact with his orange cat energy though, and will let you know if he does or does not like something.
Coat Length: medium
House-trained: Yes
Health: Vaccination and fixing pending
Good in a home with:
Anyone
Adopt Nacho at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only