Pet of the Week: Meet Nacho!

Meet Nacho

Orange tabby

Woodbury, NY

4 months old, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Nacho is your average super sweet kitten who is equally curious as he is loving. Nacho is very intact with his orange cat energy though, and will let you know if he does or does not like something.

Coat Length: medium

House-trained: Yes

Health: Vaccination and fixing pending

Good in a home with:

Anyone

Adopt Nacho at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only