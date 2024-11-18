Pet of the Week: Meet Mumbles!

Meet Mumbles

Tuxedo

Woodbury, NY

3 months old, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Mumbles is a playful, super sweet kitten who is equally curious as he is loving. Mumbles loves to interact with other kittens. He had a hernia removed and is good as new! He will let you cuddle with him; come and see how beautiful he is!

Coat Length: Medium

House-trained: Yes

Health: Vaccination and fixing pending

Good in a home with:

Anyone

Adopt Mumbles at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only