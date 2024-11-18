Pet of the Week: Meet Mumbles!

Meet Mumbles
Tuxedo
Woodbury, NY
3 months old, male
ABOUT
Characteristics: Mumbles is a playful, super sweet kitten who is equally curious as he is loving. Mumbles loves to interact with other kittens. He had a hernia removed and is good as new! He will let you cuddle with him; come and see how beautiful he is!
Coat Length: Medium
House-trained: Yes
Health: Vaccination and fixing pending
Good in a home with:
Anyone
Adopt Mumbles at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only