Pet of the Week: Meet Max

Meet Max

Golden Lab

Woodbury, NY

1 to 2 years, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Max is a super playful and super loving golden Lab, who is still very much intact with his puppy energy. There is nothing Max loves more than his food and his toys and is looking for his forever home where he can adjust be his absolute self!

Coat Length: Medium

House-trained: Working on skills

Health: Vaccinations and fixing pending

Good in a home with:

Adults

Experienced Lab owners

Adopt Max at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only