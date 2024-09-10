Pet of the Week: Meet Max

Meet Max
Golden Lab
Woodbury, NY
1 to 2 years, male
ABOUT
Characteristics: Max is a super playful and super loving golden Lab, who is still very much intact with his puppy energy. There is nothing Max loves more than his food and his toys and is looking for his forever home where he can adjust be his absolute self!
Coat Length: Medium
House-trained: Working on skills
Health: Vaccinations and fixing pending
Good in a home with:
Adults
Experienced Lab owners
Adopt Max at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only