Pet of the Week: Meet Loki

Meet Loki

Tabby

Woodbury, NY

7 years old, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Loki is a super chatty and super loving cat who loves to figure out new ways to try and get your attention every day. Once he gets his fill of love, he just likes to find a nice safe place to nap in.

Coat Length: Medium

House-trained: Yes

Health: Neutered and vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Anyone

Adopt Loki at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only