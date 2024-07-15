Pet of the Week: Meet Klaus

Meet Klaus
American shorthair/Turkish Van mix
Woodbury, NY
Young male
ABOUT
Characteristics: Klaus is a curious and relaxed guy who loves exploring and cuddling. Don’t let his piercing eyes fool you, he is an absolute lover of a cat who likes to just follow you around and see what you’re up to! He also gets along very well with other cats!
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Neutered and vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Anyone
Adopt Klaus at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only