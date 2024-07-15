Pet of the Week: Meet Klaus

Meet Klaus

American shorthair/Turkish Van mix

Woodbury, NY

Young male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Klaus is a curious and relaxed guy who loves exploring and cuddling. Don’t let his piercing eyes fool you, he is an absolute lover of a cat who likes to just follow you around and see what you’re up to! He also gets along very well with other cats!

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Neutered and vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Anyone

Adopt Klaus at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only