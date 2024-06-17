Pet of the Week: Meet Jet

Meet Jet
Toyger Mix
Woodbury, NY
young male
ABOUT
Characteristics: Jet is a young cat with lots of energy, he loves to run around and is the most playful cat in the shelter, as soon as he’s out of his cage he’s instantly looking for a toy to play with or another furry friend that will match his energy!
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Pending vaccinations and neutering
Good in a home with:
Other animals
Adopt Jet at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only