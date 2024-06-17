Pet of the Week: Meet Jet

Meet Jet

Toyger Mix

Woodbury, NY

young male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Jet is a young cat with lots of energy, he loves to run around and is the most playful cat in the shelter, as soon as he’s out of his cage he’s instantly looking for a toy to play with or another furry friend that will match his energy!

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Pending vaccinations and neutering

Good in a home with:

Other animals

Adopt Jet at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only