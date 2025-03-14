Pet of the Week: Meet Grant!

Meet Grant

Mixed breed

Woodbury, NY

Young (estimated 3 years old), male

ABOUT

Characteristics: We would like to introduce you to Grant. Like Cary Grant, this is a handsome gentleman. He is a beautiful male mix; we are still guessing on what he is mixed with! He is well behaved and very sweet. This love bug is a must see!

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Healthy

Good in a home with:

Anyone

Adopt Grant at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only