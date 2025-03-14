Pet of the Week: Meet Grant!

Meet Grant
Mixed breed
Woodbury, NY
Young (estimated 3 years old), male
ABOUT
Characteristics: We would like to introduce you to Grant. Like Cary Grant, this is a handsome gentleman. He is a beautiful male mix; we are still guessing on what he is mixed with! He is well behaved and very sweet. This love bug is a must see!
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Healthy
Good in a home with:
Anyone
Adopt Grant at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only