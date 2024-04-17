Pet of the Week: Meet Gonzo

Meet Gonzo

Bulldog Mix

Woodbury, NY

About 5 to 6 years old

ABOUT

Characteristics: Poor Gonzo is still at the shelter. This sweet and good natured boy was found wandering around Woodbury Common with some wounds. He was dehydrated and hungry, but a good Samaritan rescued him. He desperately needs a good home where he can be cared for and cherished as a family member. He has steadily gained weight and is an all-around a good boy, and would make a wonderful companion!

Coat Length: short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Vaccinated, slated to be neutered

Good in a home with:

No children

Adopt Gonzo at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

Contact Susan Anderson, Animal Shelter Dept. Head

845-928-2341, ext. 1229

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.