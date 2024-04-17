Pet of the Week: Meet Gonzo

Meet Gonzo
Bulldog Mix
Woodbury, NY
About 5 to 6 years old
ABOUT
Characteristics: Poor Gonzo is still at the shelter. This sweet and good natured boy was found wandering around Woodbury Common with some wounds. He was dehydrated and hungry, but a good Samaritan rescued him. He desperately needs a good home where he can be cared for and cherished as a family member. He has steadily gained weight and is an all-around a good boy, and would make a wonderful companion!
Coat Length: short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Vaccinated, slated to be neutered
Good in a home with:
No children
Adopt Gonzo at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
Contact Susan Anderson, Animal Shelter Dept. Head
845-928-2341, ext. 1229
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.