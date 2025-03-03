Pet of the Week: Meet Garfield!

Meet Garfield
Orange tabby
Woodbury, NY
8 years old, male
ABOUT
Characteristics: Garfield is very scared; he unfortunately lost his owner and now he is looking for an experienced cat owner to help him re-adjust to a home environment. He loves to eat and will take treats. Please give this beautiful boy a chance.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: Fixed and vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Someone who is going to be patient and willing to let him get comfortable.
Adopt Garfield at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only