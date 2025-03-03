Pet of the Week: Meet Garfield!

Meet Garfield

Orange tabby

Woodbury, NY

8 years old, male

ABOUT

Characteristics: Garfield is very scared; he unfortunately lost his owner and now he is looking for an experienced cat owner to help him re-adjust to a home environment. He loves to eat and will take treats. Please give this beautiful boy a chance.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Fixed and vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Someone who is going to be patient and willing to let him get comfortable.

Adopt Garfield at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only