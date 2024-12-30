Pet of the Week: Meet Esperanza

Meet Esperanza
Domestic shorthair
Woodbury, NY
5 months, female
ABOUT
Characteristics: Meet Esperanza! She does have a sister Elena, but they do not have to be adopted together. Esperanza is a very playful kitten, she would love to be in a home where someone can give her lots of attention and love.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: In good health
Good in a home with:
Anyone
Adopt Esperanza at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only