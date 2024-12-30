Pet of the Week: Meet Esperanza

Meet Esperanza

Domestic shorthair

Woodbury, NY

5 months, female

ABOUT

Characteristics: Meet Esperanza! She does have a sister Elena, but they do not have to be adopted together. Esperanza is a very playful kitten, she would love to be in a home where someone can give her lots of attention and love.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: In good health

Good in a home with:

Anyone

Adopt Esperanza at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only