Pet of the Week: Meet Elena!

Meet Elena
Domestic shorthair
Woodbury, NY
5 months old, female
ABOUT
Characteristics: Meet Elena! She is a typical kitten, friendly, playful, cuddly, and likes to nap. Once she gets to know you she is super sweet and loving.
Coat Length: Short
House-trained: Yes
Health: In good health
Good in a home with:
Anyone
Adopt Elena at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only