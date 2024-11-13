Pet of the Week: Meet Dutchess

Meet Dutchess

Tabby

Woodbury, NY

2 years old, female

ABOUT

Characteristics: Meet Dutchess, a super loving new mom who loves her babies as much as she loves people. Dutchess is also a very vocal girl and will let you know when she wants food or pets!

Coat Length: Medium

House-trained: Yes

Health: Vaccination and fixing pending

Good in a home with:

Anyone

Adopt Dutchess at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only