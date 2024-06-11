Pet of the Week: Meet Draco

Meet Draco

Turkish Van-like

Woodbury, NY

About 1 year, male, 12 lbs.

ABOUT

Characteristics: Draco is a big playful guy with an even bigger stomach, and absolutely loves his cat nip toys. When he’s not playing, he’s either lounging around, scratching a post, or just following us around with curiosity. He is now house-trained and neutered.

Coat Length: Short

House-trained: Yes

Health: Neutered and vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Other cats

Adopt Draco at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only