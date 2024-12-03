Pet of the Week: Meet Bernadette!

Meet Bernadette

Calico

Woodbury, NY

7-8 months, female

ABOUT

Characteristics: Bernadette is super sweet but shy, a loving and mellow young lady. Her markings are amazing. Please come see her in person, she is a doll! Pictures do not show her beauty.

Coat Length: Long

House-trained: Yes

Health: Vaccinated

Good in a home with:

Anyone

Adopt Bernadette at:

Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter

71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930

Call 845-928-7161 ext.8

Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.

Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only