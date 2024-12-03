Pet of the Week: Meet Bernadette!

Meet Bernadette
Calico
Woodbury, NY
7-8 months, female
ABOUT
Characteristics: Bernadette is super sweet but shy, a loving and mellow young lady. Her markings are amazing. Please come see her in person, she is a doll! Pictures do not show her beauty.
Coat Length: Long
House-trained: Yes
Health: Vaccinated
Good in a home with:
Anyone
Adopt Bernadette at:
Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter
71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930
Call 845-928-7161 ext.8
Please stop in, meet them and fill out an application.
Hours: Mon/Wed/Fri – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sat/Sun – By appointment only